Richard Blaine Goudie
August 27, 1936 ~ May 16, 2020
Garner
Major Richard Blaine Goudie, U.S. Army Retired and a proud Veteran, went to his heavenly home on May 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm. It is the request of the family that all guests please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of everyone. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 - and all are invited and welcome to attend. The visitation and funeral service will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603.
August 27, 1936 ~ May 16, 2020
Garner
Major Richard Blaine Goudie, U.S. Army Retired and a proud Veteran, went to his heavenly home on May 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm. It is the request of the family that all guests please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of everyone. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 - and all are invited and welcome to attend. The visitation and funeral service will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.