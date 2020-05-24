Richard Blaine GoudieAugust 27, 1936 ~ May 16, 2020GarnerMajor Richard Blaine Goudie, U.S. Army Retired and a proud Veteran, went to his heavenly home on May 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm. It is the request of the family that all guests please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of everyone. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 - and all are invited and welcome to attend. The visitation and funeral service will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603.