Richard H. Gulley
"Granddaddy"
November 13, 1935 - November 8, 2019
Raleigh
Richard Henry Gulley died Friday. A native of Johnston County, he was the son of the late Otis Jefferson and Nellie Johnson Gulley. Richard was a retired postal employee, retired volunteer fireman with the Garner Volunteer Fire Department and was an entrepreneur in many enterprises In the Garner area.
A funeral service will be Monday at 2:00 pm at Aversboro Road Baptist Church, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Lynda S. Gulley; son, Tony Gulley and wife, Kim; grandsons, Jeffrey Gulley and wife, Courtney, Austin Gulley and wife, Hope and Stone Gulley and friend, Claire Beeson all of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Ellaphair Wray Gulley and Wood Jefferson Gulley..
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Louise Young, Josephine Burgess and Vera Stephenson..
The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 Sunday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Contributions may be made to Garner Fireman's Relief Fund, P.O. Box 441, Garner, NC 27529.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019