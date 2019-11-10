Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Aversboro Road Baptist Church
Garner, NC
Richard Gulley


1935 - 2019
Richard Gulley Obituary
Richard H. Gulley

"Granddaddy"

November 13, 1935 - November 8, 2019

Raleigh

Richard Henry Gulley died Friday. A native of Johnston County, he was the son of the late Otis Jefferson and Nellie Johnson Gulley. Richard was a retired postal employee, retired volunteer fireman with the Garner Volunteer Fire Department and was an entrepreneur in many enterprises In the Garner area.

A funeral service will be Monday at 2:00 pm at Aversboro Road Baptist Church, Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Lynda S. Gulley; son, Tony Gulley and wife, Kim; grandsons, Jeffrey Gulley and wife, Courtney, Austin Gulley and wife, Hope and Stone Gulley and friend, Claire Beeson all of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Ellaphair Wray Gulley and Wood Jefferson Gulley..

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Louise Young, Josephine Burgess and Vera Stephenson..

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 4:00 Sunday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Contributions may be made to Garner Fireman's Relief Fund, P.O. Box 441, Garner, NC 27529.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 10, 2019
