Richard Hess
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Capt. Richard Lloyd Hess

Wendell

Capt. Richard Lloyd Hess, 77, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13, 2020. Richard was a graduate of Millbrook High School Class of 1962. He was retired from the City of Raleigh Fire Department where he served as a Fire Captain, a training officer, and an EMT. Richard helped form the Garner Rescue Squad, serving as Chief for several years. In addition, he worked as a Tech at Wake Med while earning his certification. Richard felt serving others in these fields were his calling.

Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy. Richard and Kathy have two daughters: Beth and her life partner, Gina Thompson of Hillsborough and Lisa Sessoms of the home; grandson, Johnathon Melton; granddaughter, Courtney Barnes and her son, Joel all of the home. Richard has three brothers: Donald G. Hess of Raleigh, Jim Wilson and wife, Cecile of Wendell, and Neal S. Wilson and wife, Patty of Raleigh; and a nephew, Christopher W. Wilson of Wake Forest who is a Battalion Chief with the City of Raleigh Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy H. Wilson; step-father, James W. Wilson; father, Cecil L. Hess and sister-in-law, Vaneda D. Hess.

Richard worked at Wilson's Outdoor Equipment in Raleigh, since its opening in 1968. Wilson's was opened by James W. Wilson and all the brothers have worked at the family run business.

Richard loved the Lord and served Him on missions and other capacities at church. The family is so appreciative of the visits, food, and attention poured out on the family during this time.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Central Baptist Church Fellowship hall, 11109 Poole Road, Wendell, NC 27591.

A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am at Central Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church Security. This team was one of Richard's passion and donations will be gratefully appreciated.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved