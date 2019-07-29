|
Richard B. Howell "Rick"
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Benjamin Howell, affectionally known as "Rick" will be conducted on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church. The Family will greet relatives and friends an hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow the services in Alamance Memorial Park. The public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 1-9pm.
He was an X-Ray Technician for Lincoln Hospital and retired from the Veterans Administration on Durham, NC.
He is lovingly survived by his caring and devoted wife: Jacqueline Noble Howell; three children: Richard B. Howell, Jr. (Olympia), Beverly Howell Cathey (Eddie) and LaChandra Howell Teye (Theodore); two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Published in The News & Observer on July 29, 2019