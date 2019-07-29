Home

Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
520 Rosenwald St
Burlington, NC 27217
(336) 228-8364
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
520 Rosenwald St
Burlington, NC 27217
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Richard Howell


1938 - 2019
Richard Howell Obituary
Richard B. Howell "Rick"

Bahama

Bahama

Funeral services for Mr. Richard Benjamin Howell, affectionally known as "Rick" will be conducted on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church. The Family will greet relatives and friends an hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow the services in Alamance Memorial Park. The public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 1-9pm.

He was an X-Ray Technician for Lincoln Hospital and retired from the Veterans Administration on Durham, NC.

He is lovingly survived by his caring and devoted wife: Jacqueline Noble Howell; three children: Richard B. Howell, Jr. (Olympia), Beverly Howell Cathey (Eddie) and LaChandra Howell Teye (Theodore); two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The News & Observer on July 29, 2019
