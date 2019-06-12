Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Zebulon United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Leya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Leya


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Leya Obituary
Richard J. Leya

May 11, 1933 ~ June 10, 2019

Wake Forest

Richard John Leya, 86, of Wake Forest, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, June, 10, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh. He was born on May 11, 1933, the son of the late Raymond and Helen McWilliams Leya. He was past master of the Masonic Lodge in Charleston, SC, a member of the Scrubgrass Presbyterian Church, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and in his spare time he enjoyed building cedar strip canoes.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Zebulon United Methodist Church with Reverend Clyde Denny officiating.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Dianna; sons, Richard Leya (Jeannie), of Cross, NC, Stephen Leya (Penny) of Summerville, SC, Ronald Leya (Eloisa) of Belfair, WA; daughter, Lori Leya of Franklinton; grandchildren, Rachel Atkins (Kyle), Kyle Hein, Shelby and Autumn Leya; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Thomas Atkins; sister, Donna Austin (Leroy) of Dallas, TX; brother, Conrad McWilliams of Albine, PA and several nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now