Richard J. Leya



May 11, 1933 ~ June 10, 2019



Wake Forest



Richard John Leya, 86, of Wake Forest, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, June, 10, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh. He was born on May 11, 1933, the son of the late Raymond and Helen McWilliams Leya. He was past master of the Masonic Lodge in Charleston, SC, a member of the Scrubgrass Presbyterian Church, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and in his spare time he enjoyed building cedar strip canoes.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Zebulon United Methodist Church with Reverend Clyde Denny officiating.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years Dianna; sons, Richard Leya (Jeannie), of Cross, NC, Stephen Leya (Penny) of Summerville, SC, Ronald Leya (Eloisa) of Belfair, WA; daughter, Lori Leya of Franklinton; grandchildren, Rachel Atkins (Kyle), Kyle Hein, Shelby and Autumn Leya; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Thomas Atkins; sister, Donna Austin (Leroy) of Dallas, TX; brother, Conrad McWilliams of Albine, PA and several nephews.



Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Published in The News & Observer on June 12, 2019