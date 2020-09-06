Richard "Dick" John Pailthorpe
June 23, 1936 - September 1, 2020
Raleigh
Richard "Dick" John Pailthorpe, 84, passed on September 01, 2020. He was born to Richard Sidney Pailthorpe and Lillian Collett Pailthorpe in Rochester, New York on June 23, 1936.
He married Betty Ehman Pailthorpe and they were united in matrimony for 60 years, living in Raleigh, North Carolina. Together they raised two children, Richard "Rick" John Palithorpe Jr. (Julie) of Pawley's Island, SC and Karen Pailthorpe Garris (Lane) of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Sydney and Lane Garris.
Dick graduated from Reagan High School and received a degree from the South Texas Junior College. He worked at Texas Gulf/PCS Phosphate and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. He also volunteered at The Special Olympics
. We was a member of the Houston Traffic Club, and Chairman of the Fertilizer Institute, for two consecutive years. Additionally, he served his country honorably for 6 years in the Army National Guard. Dick was an active and dedicated member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for over 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joan Tippit. Dick never met a stranger and his life will forever be remembered in the lives of his wife, children, and grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Organ Fund. Condolences: RFHR.com