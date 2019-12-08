Home

Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Richard Kopec


1928 - 2019
Richard Kopec Obituary
Richard Joseph Kopec

August 20, 1928 - December 2, 2019

Chapel Hill

Richard Joseph Kopec, 91, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Passaic and Wallington, NJ. He received his PHD in Geography from Wayne State University and went on to become a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Geography at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a member of Mensa and was former Chairperson for The NC Geographical Society.

He met his lifelong love, Pauline, while at Shippensburg University and they have been married for over 67 years. They made Chapel Hill, NC their home where they raised 3 children. Richard is survived by his loving wife

Pauline, 2 children Pamela Grimball of Chapel Hill and Douglas Kopec of

Chapel Hill, daughter-in-law Barbara Campbell, 4 grandchildren Rafe, Garth,

Dillon, Mackenzie and 1 great grandson Caden. He was predeceased in death by his son, Geoffrey Kopec.

Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will always be remembered as a true gentleman and a loving husband. Outside of his family, Richard loved spending time at his home and sailing. He and Pauline

frequently sailed the waters off the Carolina coast and the Chesapeake Bay on their sailboat, the Absaroka. They rarely did anything that they could not do together. He was Captain of the football and baseball team in college and

later was a fierce competitor on the tennis courts at the Chapel Hill Tennis

Club.

Richard leaves a legacy of integrity, honesty and generosity. He is loved

and will be greatly missed by all.

There is no service scheduled at this time.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 8, 2019
