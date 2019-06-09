Richard L. Silva, Jr.



Chapel Hill



SILVA, Richard L., Jr., 95, of Chapel Hill, NC, died on May 22, 2019, at Carol Woods in Chapel Hill. Born March 14, 1924, in Cambridge, MA, Dick Silva served in the United States Army during World War II and was wounded in Belgium, earning a Purple Heart and other distinguished service medals. Attending college on the GI Bill, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Amherst College (Class of 1949) and an MBA from Harvard University. After a career in retail finance at such stores as Macy's and Bergdorf Goodman, Dick worked for Yale University in development and human resources, retiring as the Director of Benefits. Throughout his life, Dick supported numerous charities and institutions, including Habitat for Humanity, the Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, and his alma mater. Dick was an honest, smart, and hardworking man throughout his long life; he had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor. He loved music and enjoyed the opportunity to travel in his later years. Dick will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched during his long and eventful life. Thank you to all of the wonderful caregivers at Carol Woods who made Dick's last years comfortable and rewarding. Dick is survived by his devoted and loving companion at Carol Woods, Louise Williams of Chapel Hill, NC; his children, Georgette Silva and her wife Camilla Lindan of Mill Valley, California; Richard Silva and his wife Jennifer of Cleveland, Ohio; Bill Silva and his wife Anna Crawford of West Hartford, Connecticut; and his four grandchildren, Pia Crawford-Silva, Charlie Crawford-Silva, Lily Silva, and Sam Silva. Dick was predeceased by his daughter AnNett Silva and his granddaughter Sara Silva. Memorial contributions may be made to the Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, 100 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516; the Neighborhood Music School, 100 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT 06510; or Amherst College, P.O. Box 5000, Amherst, MA 01002-5000.



