Richard G. Lankford



October 20, 1946 - August 6, 2020



Clayton



Richard G. Lankford, Sr., 74, of Clayton, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Richard is survived by his wife, Fay Lankford of Clayton; his son, Greg (Sarah) Lankford of Conway, SC; his daughter, Kellie (Lucas) Lankford-Smith of Clayton, NC.



