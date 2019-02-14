|
Richard Leo Barfield, Jr.
Garner
Richard Leo Barfield Jr., 56 of 116 Scarlet Green Ct. transitioned Monday, February 11, 2019 in Newnan, GA.
Life Celebration Service will be held Friday at 12 noon at Springfield Baptist Church. Entombment will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Viewing will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Garris Funeral Home Chapel and from 11:30-11:55 a.m. at the church on Friday.
Garris Funeral Home, 812 S. Center St., Mt. Olive is serving the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2019