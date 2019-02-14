Home

Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive
812 S CENTER ST
Mount Olive, NC 28365
919-658-2186
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Garris Funeral Home
812 S CENTER ST
Mount Olive, NC
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Entombment
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Richard Leo Barfield, Jr.

Garner

Richard Leo Barfield Jr., 56 of 116 Scarlet Green Ct. transitioned Monday, February 11, 2019 in Newnan, GA.

Life Celebration Service will be held Friday at 12 noon at Springfield Baptist Church. Entombment will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Garris Funeral Home Chapel and from 11:30-11:55 a.m. at the church on Friday.

Garris Funeral Home, 812 S. Center St., Mt. Olive is serving the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
