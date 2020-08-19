Richard Brite Leonard



July 9, 1941 - August 8, 2020



Chapel Hill



On August 8th, Richard Brite Leonard passed away in his hometown in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Born in Chicago, IL July 9th, 1941, Rich graduated from Lyons Township H.S., Miami University, and earned his masters at Indiana University. Rich served in the Army, and had a long, successful career in sales leadership for National Can Corp. that brought him to Texas and California. A devoted Christian, he enjoyed many years singing in the choir at University Presbyterian Church in North Carolina. He served as rotary treasurer, was an avid bridge player, and had passion for reading, music and sports. He is survived by his two sons Steve and Scott and grandchildren Jack, Julia, Kiera and Kennedy. Rich was a loving father and friend to many who will be missed and will always be in our hearts. Memorials in his honor to Chapel Hill-Carborro Sunrise Rotary or The University Presbyterian Church choir would be appreciated.



