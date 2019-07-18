Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Richard Leroy Armstrong Obituary
Richard Leroy Armstrong

August 14, 1935 - July 11, 2019

Raleigh

Richard Leroy Armstrong, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Memorial Service : 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Hattie Armstrong of the home; Daughter, Tessy Armstrong-Hunter (Delana) of Knightdale, NC; Son, Ronnie Armstrong (Sandra) of Raleigh, NC; a host of relatives, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019
