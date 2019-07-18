|
|
Richard Leroy Armstrong
August 14, 1935 - July 11, 2019
Raleigh
Richard Leroy Armstrong, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Memorial Service : 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Hattie Armstrong of the home; Daughter, Tessy Armstrong-Hunter (Delana) of Knightdale, NC; Son, Ronnie Armstrong (Sandra) of Raleigh, NC; a host of relatives, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019