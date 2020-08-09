1/1
Richard Levy
1924 - 2020
Dr. Richard W. Levy

November 8, 1924 - July 31, 2020

Pittsboro, NC

Richard W. Levy, MD. Physician, art benefactor, dies at 95

Richard W. Levy, former neurosurgeon and art benefactor, died on July 31, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Dr. Levy lived a long and full life. Over the course of his 35-year career as a neurosurgeon he saved thousands of lives and brought relief to many who were suffering. He was very generous and compassionate and had high standards for himself - and those around him. He shared his love of the arts with Susan (Engel) of New York, his wife of 52 years who predeceased him in 2002. He was born in New Orleans and lived in the city for nearly 60 years before moving to Fearrington Village, NC in 1995.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Eric and Warren, and grandchild, Nicolette. A private memorial service will be held in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Dr. R.W. Levy, as he was referred of, absolutely demanded high performance from those who dared to work with him! I appreciated his skill!
CAROLYN MOORE WALKER
Coworker
