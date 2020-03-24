|
Richard Kramer "Dick" Lowe
RALEIGH
Richard Kramer "Dick" Lowe, 83, of Raleigh, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday morning, March 22, 2020 at Universal Healthcare North Raleigh. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gerald Lowe and Lois Kramer Lowe. Mr. Lowe was a graduate of The Ohio State University and went on to retire in Industrial Management from AT&T after 42 years of service. Dick was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His sense of humor, spontaneity and love for nature are just a few of the things that made him a special person not only to his family but anyone he met.
Being sensitive to the spread of COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens. You are invited to leave an online condolence to let the family know you are thinking of them during this time.
Mr. Lowe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Rule Lowe; daughters, Anita Spence & husband Tim of Raleigh, NC, Amy Matthews & husband Ron of Seattle, WA, Alison Brereton & husband Joseph of Granville, OH and Amanda Orr & husband Jeff of Waxhaw, NC; sister, Barbara Kramer of Columbus, OH; brother, Jim Lowe & wife Dorothy of Chambersburg, PA; grandchildren, Amanda, Morgan & Torrey Spence, Grant, Brooke & Taylor Matthews, Samuel Brereton, and Mason & Griffin Orr; extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Will Richard Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Road, Raleigh, NC 27615 or to the Parkinson Foundation, P.O. Box 6003 Albert Lea, MN 56007-6603
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020