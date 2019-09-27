|
Richard Lynn Johnson
Wake Forest
Richard Lynn Johnson, age 69 was born in Warren, OH January 30, 1950 and went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his father, William O. Johnson of Boardman OH. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he volunteered with Federal Point Volunteer Fire Department and Carolina Beach Volunteer Fire Department. During the Christmas season for several years during the early 1990's he could be seen at the corner of Cape Fear Blvd. and Dow Road on Carolina Beach dressed as Santa Clause waving to people as they drove by. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, fishing, standing the flag line with the American Honor Guard, and riding his motorcycle for pleasure as well as standing with the Patriot Guard Riders before he became ill.
He will be greatly missed by his mother, Gladys Johnson, sister Donna Fry of Boardman, OH; brother Rodney Johnson of Canfield, OH; his daughters, April Radford and her husband Ian of Wilmington, NC; Rebecca Knapton of Wake Forest, NC; his son, William Johnson and his wife Shelly of Wilmington, NC; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; his friend Linda Johnson and many more.
A memorial service will be conducted in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary 412 Ann Street Wilmington, NC 28401 on Friday October 4, 2019 at 1 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Honor Guards of North Carolina P.O. Box 10473 Wilmington, NC 28404.
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 27, 2019