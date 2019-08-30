|
Richard Melvin "Mel" Fry
Apex
Apex – Richard Melvin "Mel" Fry, died August 26, 2019 at Norton Medical Pavilion in Louisville after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 28, 1937 to Waverly and Mildred Frances Rex Fry in Portsmouth, Va. He is predeceased by wife Julia Charlotte Summers Fry ("Judy") and daughter Shari Fry Newman. Survivors include brother Dr. Robert Fry; son Steve (Diana); son-in-law Harry Newman; and grandchildren Charli (Jordan) Hensley, Drew Fry, and Ian Newman. Donations in Mel's memory may be made to Penny Road Church of the Nazarene, 8509 Penny Road, Raleigh, NC 27606. A memorial service will be held later at the church.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 30, 2019