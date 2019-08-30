Home

1937 - 2019
Richard Melvin "Mel" Fry

Apex

Apex – Richard Melvin "Mel" Fry, died August 26, 2019 at Norton Medical Pavilion in Louisville after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 28, 1937 to Waverly and Mildred Frances Rex Fry in Portsmouth, Va. He is predeceased by wife Julia Charlotte Summers Fry ("Judy") and daughter Shari Fry Newman. Survivors include brother Dr. Robert Fry; son Steve (Diana); son-in-law Harry Newman; and grandchildren Charli (Jordan) Hensley, Drew Fry, and Ian Newman. Donations in Mel's memory may be made to Penny Road Church of the Nazarene, 8509 Penny Road, Raleigh, NC 27606. A memorial service will be held later at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers. Condolences may be shared and a more comprehensive obituary may be viewed at their online guestbook www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 30, 2019
