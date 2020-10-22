Richard Cary Pahnke, Sr.WAKE FORESTRichard Cary Pahnke, Sr., 69, of Wake Forest, passed away Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 29, 1951 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Robert C. Pahnke and Maggie Blackburn Pahnke.A love for all things mechanic led "Rick" Pahnke into the field of private aviation, where he worked for more than 40 years as a pilot/aircraft mechanic and small business owner. His passion for airplanes was superseded only by his passion for Christian missions, having discovered the joy of investing in missionary endeavors via short-term work teams sponsored by his home church. Mr. Pahnke went on to serve as coordinator of these benevolent work teams for a number of years. He also loved music, participating regularly in the choir and orchestra of his church, and actively contributing to the musical development of his own children and grandchildren.Friends may visit with the family from 5p.m. to 8p.m., Friday evening, October 23, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 5510 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church. A private burial will be held at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens.Mr. Pahnke is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judith C. Pahnke; children: Rebecca P. Thomas and husband Rev. Richard Thomas of Berwick, PA, Ruth P. Bixby and husband Rev. Timothy Bixby of Fontenay-en-Parisis, France, Richard C. Pahnke, Jr. and wife Tara of Taylors, SC, and Rachel P. Small and husband James of Wake Forest; grandchildren: Allie, Ashlyn, Adam, Aric and Asher Thomas, Micaiah, Miriam, Zacharie, Gabriel and Simeon Bixby, Sophia, Jill and Jacob Pahnke; sisters: Dr. Sally Cummings and husband Dr. Howard Cummings of Bunnlevel and Cynthia Hicks and husband James Hicks of Spartanburg, SC; extended family and a lot of dear friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5510 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 to help continue Rick's passion for missions.Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400