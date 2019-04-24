|
|
Richard Patrick Wright
November 26, 1944 - April 17, 2019
Geenfield, MA
Richard Patrick Wright, 74, of Leyden, Massachusetts, died April 17, 2019, after a long illness.
He moved to the Raleigh area in the early 1990's, living in Knightdale and Raleigh for many years. He worked for IBM and then as a computer programmer in Raleigh and Metro Washington DC for Northrup Grumman and other contractors.
He is survived by his wife, Amy St. Clair of Leyden, Massachusetts, brother Bill Wright of Fort Myers, and sister, Carol Wiltbank of High Springs, Florida.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019