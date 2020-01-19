|
Richard "Dick" Paul Seidel Sr.
Raleigh
Richard "Dick" Paul Seidel Sr., 84, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home. Born September 3,1935 in Williamsport, PA, to Herbert Monroe and Mary Royer Seidel, he grew up in Winchester, VA, and graduated from Towson High School, Towson, MD in 1953. He proudly served in the Marine Corps, which he often said changed his life, then graduated from Duke University School of Engineering in 1961. Having met his wife at the Pavilion in Atlantic Beach, NC, they later married in Raleigh, August, 1961, and moved to the suburbs of Chicago where they raised their two children. Professionally, he was involved in the construction business and ended his career as a vice president of a small heavy construction firm in Chicago. According to his wishes, the family will celebrate his life privately at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Annette Gill Seidel of Morehead City; daughter, Sally Seidel Paulding and partner William Lickteig of Stratham, NH; son, Richard Paul Seidel, Jr and wife, Claudine (Dinkins) of Wilmette, IL; eight grandchildren: Trevin VanDyke, Jessica Anne Paulding, Jeremiah Taylor Paulding, Olivia Grey Seidel, Jordan Daniel Paulding, Joshua Connor Paulding, Richard Walker Seidel, and Caroline Frances Seidel; brother-in-law, Randolph Gill and wife, Charlene (Silbert) and sister-in-law, Sue Kelly GillElectronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020