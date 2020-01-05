|
Richard Sylvester Payne Jr.
SEPTEMBER 18, 1950 - JANUARY 1, 2020
Raleigh
Richard Payne, 69, passed away New Year's day following a long battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his father, Richard Sylvester Payne, Sr., mother, Frances Cely Payne and son, Richard Sylvester Payne, III. He is survived by his long-time partner, Shelley deFosset, sisters, Nancy Payne Beatty (Randy), Marcia Payne, Kathleen Payne, brother, John Payne and niece, Hadley Payne. Richard also leaves behind a host of friends who will fondly remember him for his authenticity, loyalty, and humor.
Born in Charlotte, NC, Richard came to Raleigh to attend NC State University in 1968. He found life in Raleigh to be sufficiently interesting and never left.
An outgrowth of his skills in and enthusiasm for outdoor sports inspired him to open Carolina Outdoor Sports, an outdoor sporting goods store (ultimately, a chain) in 1973. His entrepreneurial talents also led him to establish TBC Construction, a specialty construction company in 1987 where he built churches and bridges and, later, to sell commercial lumber.
Richard was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, at ease hanging off rocks or scaling a mountain, kayaking Class V rapids, racing sailboats or snow skiing with speed and precision. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, scuba diving, and boating of any sort. Richard was a Boy Scout as a youth and as an adult served as a Scout leader, taking scouts to Philmont Scout Ranch and summer Scout camps. He was always imparting his passion for the outdoors to the younger generation and ensuring there was never a dull camping trip.
Richard rarely met a motor he could not repair, no manuals or YouTube videos needed. He will be remembered for his stories and for living his life fully.
Special gratitude goes to Richard's cancer care team, led by Dr. Stergios Moschos and Paula Landman, RN at the UNC Cancer Hospital, Melanoma Program.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held January 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Canterbury Rd., Raleigh, NC. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in honor of Dr. Stergios Moschos. Checks may be made payable to UNC Lineberger with Richard Payne in the memo line and mailed to:
UNC Health Foundation
Attn: UNC Lineberger
PO Box 1050
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020