Richard Burrell "Rick" Price



Youngsville



Richard Burrell "Rick" Price, 61, passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Rick was born in Paducah, KY to the late Burrell Oliver Price and Helen Marshall Price. Mr. Price served his country faithfully in the United States Army and was a lifelong UK fan. After serving his country he entered into the IT/Logistics field where he worked with IBM for over 24 years, Lenovo for 5 years and he was most recently a Logistics Manager with CEVA Logistics for the past 11 years.



Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday afternoon, March 9, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, Youngsville, NC with a celebration of Rick's life to follow at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will be held at Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery, Sweetwater, SC.



Mr. Price is survived by his wife Patsy Hitt Price; children, Aubree Royal Martin & husband Micah of Boiling Springs, NC, Richard Burrell "Bud" Price, II & wife Kristen of Richmond, KY and Christina Jean Conklin & husband Kenny of Middletown, NY; grandchildren, Eliza & Levi Martin, Landon Price and Caleb & Cecilia Conklin; sister, Peggy Castleberry & husband Teddy of Benton, KY and Catherine Manor & husband Bruce of Lexington, KY; nieces, nephews and extended family in Kentucky.



The family would like to express sincere thanks to Craig & April Bumpers for all of their love, care and support that helped allow Rick to stay at home with his family and also special thanks to Transitions LifeCare for all the care and support they have given the Price family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rick's honor to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400



www.cswfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary