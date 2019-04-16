Richard Ray Christian



Moncure



Richard Ray Christian "RC, Dick, Poppy or Popsie" died April 3, 2019. He was born in Chatham County, NC on April 12, 1937. He was the son of Joseph Woodrow Christian and Mary Alice Matthews, both deceased.



Richard grew up in Lemon Springs and Sanford, NC. He attended Sanford Central High and graduated from UNC with a BS in 1958. He was employed by Roberts Company, Hamilton Beach and Black and Decker Mfg Company for 35 years, retiring in 1998.



Richard was married to Alice King for 41 years. They had two children; son, Jeffrey Christian and wife Tracie of Pittsboro; daughter, Jennifer Wilkins and husband James of Garner; and five grandchildren.



After the death of his first wife, he married Dorasue Burns of Pittsboro. He is survived by Dorasue of their home. Richard also has two stepchildren, Alison of New York and Robert of Moncure.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at May's Chapel Baptist Church located at 24 Rosser Road, Bear Creek.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make donations in memory of Richard may make donations to the church of your choice.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com