Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ray Poole Jr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ray Poole Jr. Obituary
Richard Ray Poole, Jr.

June 7, 1930 - September 19, 2019

Chapel Hill

Richard Ray Poole, Jr. of Chapel Hill, NC died at his home on Thursday, September, 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Ray was retired. He moved to Chapel Hill in 1976 when he joined Home Security Life Insurance Company (now part of Transamerica Life Insurance Company) in Durham as a Vice President.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia McCullen Poole, his sons Douglas R. Poole and Dale S. Poole of Chapel Hill and his beloved grandchildren Alexander J. Poole of Washington, DC and Melissa Poole of Atlanta, GA.

He was predeceased by his first wife, the mother of his sons, Marian J. Poole.

Family visitation will be at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00PM.

A family gathering for interment at the Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Poole family.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now