Richard Scibeck
1936 - 2020
Richard Scibeck
November 29, 1936 - November 26, 2020
Morehead City, North Carolina - Col. Richard Scibeck (USMC Retired), 83, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Richard was born on November 29, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Benjamin and Margaret Scibeck. He graduated from Boston College where he obtained his bachelor's degree as well as Troy State University in Alabama where he obtained his master's degree. Colonel Scibeck valiantly served in the United States Marine Corps for 27 years, including 3 tours in Vietnam. Following the military, he enjoyed working for Hughes Aircraft which later became Raytheon. He will be fondly remembered as a dedicated husband and father.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Nobles Scibeck; son, Richard Scibeck and wife Andrea Williams Scibeck of Atlantic Beach; stepson, Charles Lee Cansler III and his children, William, Elizabeth and Catherine Cansler; and brother, Joseph Scibeck of Cape Cod, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Salvation Army at 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC 28557 or the Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
