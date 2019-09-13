Home

More Obituaries for Richard Shires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Shires


1963 - 2019
Richard Shires Obituary
Richard Paul Shires

Knightdale

In loving memory of Richard "Paul" Shires, 55, who passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Born in Raleigh on December 31, 1963 to William Archer and Katherine Myers Shires, Paul was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 6. After years of radiation and chemo he went into remission, relapsing only once. In July, Paul was diagnosed with glioblastoma. He had completed his first treatment of radiation and chemo Monday.

Paul was an avid Tarheel fan. He loved music from Allison Krause to LED Zeppelin. During the majority of his career as a CAD Technician, he helped design airports and began a love of airplanes.

Paul was predeceased by his parents William Archer Shires and Katherine Shires Bussa. He is survived by his step-mother, Nancy Shires of Greenville; brother, Kenneth (Terri) of Hillsborough; sister, Beth Knight (Bill) of Allen, TX; nephew, Brandon Knight; nieces, Sarah Holmes (Chris) and Jessica Bunn (Eric); and his longtime love, Elizabeth Huber.

Visitation will be held at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 14, 2019. Memorial service will follow visitation at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home chapel at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

Online Condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefunerlhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 13, 2019
