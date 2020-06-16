Richard Stephenson

Richard (Dick) Quinton Stephenson
July 26, 1949- June 14, 2020
Raleigh
Richard (Dick) Quinton Stephenson, age 70, died Sunday, June 14th, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family welcomes friends to a graveside service Wednesday, June 17th, at 12:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
July 26, 1949- June 14, 2020
Raleigh
Richard (Dick) Quinton Stephenson, age 70, died Sunday, June 14th, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family welcomes friends to a graveside service Wednesday, June 17th, at 12:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.