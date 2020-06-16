Richard Stephenson
Richard (Dick) Quinton Stephenson

July 26, 1949- June 14, 2020

Raleigh

Richard (Dick) Quinton Stephenson, age 70, died Sunday, June 14th, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family welcomes friends to a graveside service Wednesday, June 17th, at 12:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
