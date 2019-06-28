Richard Sylvester Payne, III



May 3, 1992 - July 26, 2019



Raleigh



Richard Sylvester Payne III (Rich) passed peacefully from this life on July 26, surrounded by his adoring family. He was born in Raleigh on May 3rd, 1992 to Laurie Lewis Barnhart and Richard S. Payne, Jr. He grew up attending St. Michael's Episcopal Church where he was baptized as an infant. He was in the All Angel's Choir as a preschooler and later he was active in the youth group and served as an acolyte. At St. Michael's Preschool he met his first childhood friends. Rich's faith in Jesus Christ was unwavering.



Rich loved lacrosse, ice hockey, football, collegiate, and professional basketball; and followed the Wolfpack faithfully. Rich was an Eagle Scout who loved camping and hiking. His true passion, however, was snowboarding out West.



Rich was happiest outdoors. After high school, he spent a semester in Wyoming where he participated in the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) through the University of Utah, an experience that Rich treasured. He loved spending the summers with his cousins at his Grandparent's cottage at Wrightsville Beach.



Rich's greatest gift was his compassion and empathy for others. He was a faithful friend and trusted confidant. He will always be remembered for his kind and empathetic soul.



Rich is survived by his loving parents Laurie and Jeff Barnhart, Richard Payne, and Shelley deFosset along with his faithful cockapoo Boone who always made him laugh, and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles who loved him dearly.



A very special thank you goes out to all of the staff at Jacob's Ladder in West Virginia.



A celebration of Rich's life will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, NC 26708 on Monday, July 1st at 2 PM with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Transitions, 1251 Goode Street, Raleigh, NC 27603, Jacob's Ladder at Brookside, 25208 George Washington Highway, Aurora, WV 26705 and LifeShare Carolinas, 1200 Ridgefield Blvd. Suite 150, Asheville, NC 28806. Published in The News & Observer from June 28 to June 30, 2019