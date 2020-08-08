1/
Richard Tedescucci
1953 - 2020
Richard W. Tedescucci

June 16, 1953 - August 2, 2020

Hillsborough

Richard W. Tedescucci, age 67, of Hillsborough, NC passed away on August 2, 2020 from cancer. Richard was born in Union City, TN to Lucille & Frank Tedescucci, the youngest of three sons.

Richard graduated from the University of TN in 1976 with a degree in Psychology. He focused his career on mental health and obtained a position at Memphis Mental Health Institute as an Adjunctive Therapist where he worked with patients on recreational activities like ceramics, woodworking and leather crafts. In 1980 he moved to North Carolina and began a long career at John Umstead Hospital first as an Activity Therapist for adult patients and then transferred to Bowling Green School where he taught emotionally disturbed adolescents math, science and vocational courses having obtained a Master's Degree in Special Education from NC Central University in 1987.

Richard's last career choice was a rewarding position with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, Exceptional Children Division as a Positive Behavior Support Coach. In this position he was able to assist school districts in setting up school-wide systems of proactive support to teach appropriate student behaviors and create positive school environments. Richard retired in 2014 and was presented with the Governor's Order of the Long Leaf Pine for extraordinary service to the state and its children.

Richard had an exceptional green thumb and was a master at fixing anything or making something useful out of nothing. He was wonderful story teller with a tale for any occasion. His hobbies over the years included playing darts on a local recreational league, camping, fishing and gardening.

Richard is survived by his wife, Denise Price Tedescucci, brothers, Fred (Rosemary) Tedescucci of Ashland City, TN, Frank (Ilene) Tedescucci of Pegram, TN, step-son David Stewart, nephews William (Toni) Tedescucci, Frank (Allison) Tedescucci, Jr., nieces Alyssa, Leah, Alexis and Addison Tedescucci, and many loving, caring in-laws and friends.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Duke Hospice for their invaluable care during his last months. A gathering in memory and celebration of Richard's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
