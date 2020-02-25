|
Richard "Ric" Grover Terrell
September 7, 1940 - February 22, 2020
Raleigh
Mr. Richard "Ric" Grover Terrell, 79, resident of Raleigh, died February 22, 2020 at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Knightdale.
He was born September 7, 1940 in Guilford County, a son to the late Paul J. and Selda Gloria Dyer Terrell. After joining the U.S. Air Force, he spent the next nine years living in various cities before settling in Raleigh. He worked in sales for Browning Incorporated and SENCO before starting and owning his own business, Terrell Systems. He loved animals (especially his basset hounds), reading, tinkering with cars, and eating at Snoopy's Hotdogs in Raleigh. In 1960, he married the former Regina Ingold who preceded him in death in 2013. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Wright; and a brother, Timothy Terrell.
Surviving are two daughters, Ashley Rogers (Mark) of Raleigh and Kim Roseman (Clif) of Sanford; a son, Brian Terrell (Pam) of Fuquay-Varina; three sisters, Janie Portis (Larry), Kathy Portis, and Sylvia Cooper all of Thomasville; three brothers, Charles Terrell (Marie) of Trinity, Clifford Terrell (Patty) of High Point, and Paul Terrell (Patty) of High Point; three grandchildren, Megan Core (Brandon), Josh Roseman (Kayla), and Abigail Rogers; and two great grandchildren, Levi and Kenzie Roseman.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Interment with military honors will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the at P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, P.A. 18901 or through www.dementiasociety.org. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2020