|
|
Richard V. Moore
Durham
On March 23, 2020 Richard Moore transitioned from his earthly life to eternal life rejoicing with Jesus. He was born on November 7, 1929 to James Archie and Mamie Moore of Erwin, NC. Richard joined the Navy on January 1, 1951 during the Korean War, served on the USS LST-503 and was discharged with honors on October 21, 1954. Richard is survived by Myrtle, his wife and companion for over 66 years; his son Richard and wife Nina; daughter Gwen and husband Jeff Brodd. He is also survived by his six grandsons, Derek (wife Liz), Kyle (wife Erin), Mark (wife Kristi) & Scott (wife Kaitlin) Brodd and Richard (fiancée Kelly) & Thomas (wife Liz) Moore. He is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Elijah, Isaiah, Kinlee, Ellie, Hadlee, Joelle, Isaac Brodd, Hudson Moore and his sister Faye Daniel. He is preceded in death by son Timothy Moore, his parents, his sister Frances Cooke and brothers Gene, Paul, and James Moore. Richard loved life, people, hunting and fishing with friends and family. He loved and enjoyed playing and teasing with great-grandchildren. While he was still able, he read his Bible daily - usually reading through the entire Bible every year. Richard leaves a goodly legacy. For over 30 Richard worked for Long Meadow Farms delivering dairy products to homes and stores in the Cary area. He was known as the "whistling milkman." He retired in 1991. Before his illness Richard was and active member at Bethesda Baptist Church and the Bethesda Ruritan Club serving in many positions. On March 3, 2011 Richard was diagnosed with brain cancer, so the past nine years have been a battle for him. While Myrtle was his primary care giver, for the last three years Cathy Owens has helped with him. She ministered and cared for Richard and Myrtle in a loving way. Due to the current pandemic, services are private and restricted to immediate family only. Contributions may be made to: NCBM at P.O. Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512 Emergency Chaplains P.O. Box 14762, Durham, NC 27709 Bethesda Baptist Church Missions Ministry, 1914 S. Miami Blvd., Durham, NC 27703
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2020