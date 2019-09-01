|
|
Richard Walter "Dick" Barnes
June 6, 1943 - August 28, 2019
Advance
Richard Walter "Dick" Barnes, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Dick was born June 6, 1943 in Catawba County, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. William Miles Barnes (Elsie Galloway).
He is survived by his devoted soulmate, best friend, and loving wife of 49 years, Carol; one daughter Dr. Kimberly Simmons (Shane) of Jefferson, NC; one son, Scott Holshouser of Catawba, NC, and two granddaughters, Madison Roberts and Cassandra Holshouser. He is also mourned by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by seven sisters: Ruby Citta, Ruth Eckard, Dehlia D'ancicco, Elaine Sipe, Dorinda Colleen Estes, Charlotte Strickhausen, Pat Wynn, and four brothers: Carl William Barnes, Wayne Jennings Barnes, John Douglas Barnes, and Robert Franklin "Danny" Barnes.
Dick served in the United States Air Force from 1960 through 1964 upon which he received an honorable discharge. With a profound sense of steadfast integrity, and dedication to the community, Dick served as past president of the Stratford Kiwanis Club of Winston Salem. He was a Shriner, a 3rd degree Master Mason, and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason. Dick founded several successful businesses and continued his public service by representing Forsyth County in the NC State House of Representatives and the NC State Senate from 1979 through 1984. While in the NC Senate, Dick was appointed to chair the committee on Military and Veterans Affairs for North Carolina. Veterans and their spouses continue to reap the benefits of his works today. During Dick's tenure in government, he stayed active in politics earning the reputation of being a political guru. He ran a total of 16 North Carolina statewide Judiciary and Council of State campaigns successfully. In 1983, Dick was responsible for introducing a state lottery bill for the first time in modern history, and although passage was not obtained, 22 years later the lottery was passed. After 25 years, Dick retired from the N.C. Department of Insurance, NC State House of Representatives, and NC State Senate. While in the NC Legislature, Dick introduced and obtained passage of a bill making Greek Independence Day a state holiday. In return, Winston Salem's Greek Orthodox Church bestowed upon him the title of Philhellene.
In 2012, Dick was presented with the state's highest civilian honor by North Carolina's Governor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, recognizing outstanding North Carolinians who have made significant contributions to the state and to their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. The recipient is considered as ambassador extraordinaire. Dick's lifetime passion consisted of composing and recording country and gospel music. Much to his credit and success, was the production and release of two albums. Several of his songs went to number one on the Indie World and country charts.
The family wishes to thank the friends and family who have supported us during this time, with special thanks to the nursing staff on the oncology floor at Forsyth Regional Hospital for their extraordinary care and support to Dick and his family. The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Advance. A funeral service to celebrate Dick's life will follow at 2:00 pm with Ronnie Miller officiating. A graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory/Veterans memorial section in Clemmons with full military honors and masonic rites after the chapel service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Derrick-Davis Cancer Center, , Hospice, or the Davie County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019