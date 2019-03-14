Richard Alan White



April 3, 1958 - March 10, 2019



Zebulon



Beloved Brother and Uncle. Richard passed into the loving arms of his Lord on Sunday morning. He is proceeded in death by his loving Mother, Annie Dell White, infant brother, Donald Joseph, and sisters Jody Lynn, Patricia Diane, and Jacqueline Susan. He is survived by his sisters Terry Ann Hauk, Sherry Dale Carpenter, and Tammy Renee Wheeler.



Richard had a vigorous love of life. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. Avid boater, and loved everything about trucks and sporty cars. Richard's nieces and nephew's were all adored by him. They fondly addressed him as Uncle Bubba. While life sometimes was difficult for Rich, he was always loved. He will be dearly missed by his sister's, who loved him until the end.



No memorial is planned at this time. Friends and family can make contributions in his memory to: Transitions Life Center, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.