Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at his home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Linthurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick Alan Linthurst


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rick Alan Linthurst Obituary
Rick Alan Linthurst

August 3, 1950 - April 15, 2019

Raleigh

Rick Alan Linthurst died peacefully at his home in Raleigh, NC, on April 15, 2019 at age 68 following complications from chronic kidney disease. Rick is survived by his partner of 35 years, Penelope Kellar. He is preceded in death by his parents, Loretta and Herman Linthurst. A celebration of Rick's life will be held for family and friends at his home on May 21 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his name to one of the following food service organizations: The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Meals on Wheels Wake County, or Raleigh Rescue Mission. Arrangements: Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyoftheCarolinas.com
Published in The News & Observer from May 11 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now