Rick Alan Linthurst
August 3, 1950 - April 15, 2019
Raleigh
Rick Alan Linthurst died peacefully at his home in Raleigh, NC, on April 15, 2019 at age 68 following complications from chronic kidney disease. Rick is survived by his partner of 35 years, Penelope Kellar. He is preceded in death by his parents, Loretta and Herman Linthurst. A celebration of Rick's life will be held for family and friends at his home on May 21 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his name to one of the following food service organizations: The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Meals on Wheels Wake County, or Raleigh Rescue Mission. Arrangements: Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyoftheCarolinas.com
Published in The News & Observer from May 11 to May 18, 2019