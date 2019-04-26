Ricky "Rick"



Alan Moore



March 12, 1949 - April 23, 2019



Fayetteville



Ricky "Rick" Alan Moore, 70, passed away Tuesday, April 23, at his home in Fayetteville, N.C.. He was born March 12, 1949 in Raleigh to Forrest and Rose Moore. He proudly served twenty-one years (1969-1990) in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Master Sergeant, E8. He completed two tours in Vietnam and earned numerous service awards as both Combat Engineer and Aviation Operator. He was selected for Sergeant Major, E9 but retired before promotion July 31, 1990. He then pursued a 20 year career at Sam's Club Fayetteville until full retirement in 2010. He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Steelers football, NASCAR and listening to music. He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest (Ricky) Moore, wife and mother of his sons, Ann Moore and wife Joanne Moore. He is survived by his mother, Rose Moore of Raleigh (formerly Fayetteville), sons, Sam (Stacy) and John (Amy) both of Fuquay-Varina, stepson Joseph Watts of Fayetteville, siblings; Karen (John) Watts of Wake Forest, Jean (Gary) Bowen of Benson, Sherri (Jim) Phillips of Cary, and David Moore of Benson. He was Grandpa to David, Makayla, Lauren, Samanatha, Katelyn and Brooke. Family visitation will be Saturday, May 11th Noon - 1PM Cornerstone Church, 9725 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh. Memorial service with full military honors will follow 1-2 PM. According to his wishes, he will be laid to rest at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Vietnam Veterans, 8719 Colesville Rd, Ste 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary