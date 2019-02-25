Rick Reddick



Raleigh



Rick Reddick, loving husband, son, and friend to many passed away on February 20, 2019 at home after an extended illness.



Rick, formally known as Harold H. Reddick, Jr., was born in Raleigh, NC to Mattie Green Reddick and the late Harold H. Reddick, Sr. of Youngsville, NC.



He attended Ravenscroft School of Raleigh, Wake Forest University, and graduated from NC State University.



He spent his professional career as a Broker after working a short period of time with his family at Reddick Equipment Company, in Williamston, NC.



Rick was an avid reader and best known for his sense of humor, love of life, love of family and friends, and love of strangers. He loved engaging all people and brought immense joy and humor to countless people even during his own challenging times. Rick lived his life believing that Life is a Journey Not a Destination.



He is survived by his adoring wife and best friend, Kelly S. Reddick and his loving mother Mattie G. Reddick of Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, Rick has requested that those who wish to make a memorial donation please donate to the or Transitions LifeCare Hospice. Due to advances in cancer research, Rick was able to enjoy life for several years beyond his diagnosis of cancer. Transitions LifeCare Hospice is a local non-profit organization that offers hospice assistance to those with and without healthcare insurance.



A small, private celebration of Rick's life will be held within coming weeks.



The family would like to extend special thanks to all of those who participated in Rick's healthcare. Additionally, the family would like to acknowledge Dr. Robert Smithson of Boyland Medical Clinic of Raleigh; Dr. Alan Kritz and staff of Rex Hematology Oncology Associates; Dr. Jeffrey Melson Clarke of Duke Cancer Center; Dr. John Fakiris and staff of Rex Radiation Oncology; and the wonderful staff at Wake Radiology, UNC Pharmacy, and Transitions LifeCare Hospice.



A service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest. (919-556-5811)



www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary