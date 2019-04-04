Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 Southeast Maynard Road Cary , NC 27511 (919) 467-8108 Resources More Obituaries for Rilma Ferguson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rilma Ferguson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rilma Maude Harrelson Ferguson



April 3, 1933 – April 2, 2019



Cary



Youngest of the nine children of Logan Clay Harrelson & Maude Estella Jenkins, Rilma was born at home and raised on the ancestral family farm in Cherryville, NC. She learned all aspects of farming & gardening, using those skills for life. She attended Women's College of Greensboro, married, and had four children, Susan, Judy, Tommy, & Allen. Rilma was a mother, first & foremost, raising her children with much love and a thumb on their heads. She was a wonderful seamstress, cook & baker. She always had a home flower & vegetable garden, with spectacular results. She also enjoyed traveling around the USA and other countries with several of her siblings.



Rilma entered the working world in Raleigh, NC in the early '70s, becoming a secretary at Myrtle Underwood Elementary School, obtaining a real estate license, and later taking a job with the State of NC. As if a fulltime job was not enough, she hosted teenagers in her home who served as State Legislative pages a week at time for several years. Rilma was also the first "cake lady" to open a booth at the State Farmer's Market on Saturdays at its old location in Raleigh, where she sold her delicious cakes and yeast breads until she suffered a stroke in 1981.



Rilma fought back and was able to live independently for 20 years after her rehabilitation. She spent those days helping raise her two grandchildren, Jackie & Adam Winstead; hosting family dinners & holiday celebrations; continuing to garden & bake, of course; creating beautiful needle works & quilts; working the poles during election years, making it clear she was a staunch Democrat; volunteering at the Dorcas Shop in Cary weekly; and becoming a faithful servant at First United Methodist Church in Cary. Rilma served with the United Methodist Women, sang in the choir, and was a daily biscuit-maker at the church booth during the NC State Fair. Declining health and advancing dementia finally took its toll, but it never erased her fierce determination, loving spirit and laughter which had carried her through for so many years.



In addition to her parents, Rilma was predeceased by two sisters, Cornelia H. Paysour and Rebecca H. Rhyne; five brothers, Jenkins, Robert, George, James, and Howard Harrelson; two nieces and a nephew.



Rilma leaves behind her children, Susan F. Winstead of Cary, Judy F. Wewerka (and husband Joe) of Raleigh, Tommy Ferguson (and wife Annette) of Wake Forest, and Allen Ferguson of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jackie Winstead Mills (and husband Ryan) of Manteo and Adam Winstead of Raleigh; a great-granddaughter, Ivy Elizabeth Mills; and former husband Sherrill Ferguson of Raleigh/Sunset Beach. She is also survived by her sister Christine H. Autry of Charlotte, and numerous nieces & nephews, along with their off-spring, sprinkled around the country.



The family wishes to thank Spring Arbor of Apex and Hillcrest Raleigh for the loving care given to Rilma in her later years. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary.



A celebration of life service for Rilma will be held at First United Methodist Church in Cary on Thursday, April 4th at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Cherryville on Saturday. Memorials may be sent to Dorcas Ministries in Cary, Chancel Choir of First United Methodist Church in Cary, or a . Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 4, 2019