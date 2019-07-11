Home

Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary's Cross Baptist
1807 NC Hwy 98
Louisburg, NC
Risa Babeck


1963 - 2019
Risa Babeck Obituary
Risa Babek

October 8, 1963 ~ July 10, 2019

Wendell

Risa Babeck, 55, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the comfort of her own home in Wendell, NC after a long battle of breast cancer over the last 2 years of her life. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Raybon and her brother, Harvey Hall.

Risa was the type of person who left an impact on anyone she met, whether it was her laughter, smile or energy. She lit up any room she walked into and would do anything for anyone. She had a love for kids, she earned a degree in early childhood education and her passion was to teach and tutor children and that was what she did that over the last 10 years. She was an avid bowler and skier whether it was on the mountains of Colorado or Falls Lake. She played a big role in her church family at Calvary's Cross Baptist, as she loved the piano and her mission trips to Belarus every year where she had more family across the world.

Funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:00 pm at Calvary's Cross Baptist, 1807 NC Hwy 98, Louisburg, NC with Pastor Martin Pinnell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Risa is survived by her mother Ida Raybon, her loving husband of 35 years, Robert Babeck; two children, Christopher and wife Heather and Tabitha Babeck and fiancé, Cody Workowski; grandchildren, Bentley and Braxton Babeck.

Now she can fly high with the Lord and her Tinkerbell wings. Until we meet again, Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary's Cross Building Fund, 1807 NC Hwy 98, Louisburg, NC 27549, Hearts for Children International. P.O. Box 675, Zebulon, NC 27597, or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019
