Rita C. Sullivan
Rita Dawn Carlyle Sullivan

October 23, 1956 – July 8, 2020

Raleigh

Rita Dawn Carlyle Sullivan passed on July 8, 2020 after a brief illness and is survived by daughter Carlyle Dawn Sullivan and Andrew Jeremiah Matthew of Raleigh; Brother Perry Dewayne and Lori Carlyle of Holly Springs; Niece Julia and Jonathan Carter and family of Wendell; and Nephew Derek Carlyle of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by sister Brenda Lee Carlyle; Father Perry Lee Carlyle; and Mother Colene Carlyle Knott. Rita will be remembered as a fun, loving, free-spirited woman who always put a smile on people's faces, and was loved by all who knew her. Rita graduated class of 1975 from Zebulon High School. She had many career achievements working in the field of dentistry for 24 years, teacher's assistant at Zebulon G.T. Magnet Middle School, and followed by her career with Drucker and Falk. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to gather in remembrance of this loving mother, sister, and friend's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA.


Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 23, 2020.
