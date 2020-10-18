Robert A. Bostic
Fuquay-Varina
Robert A. Bostic, 66, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and son on Friday, October 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Robert is survived by his wife of 20 years, Elaine Bostic; children, Billy, Brandon and Xena Snyder, and Melissa and Amie Bostic; two grandchildren, Alia Snyder and Rhett Foster; sister, Cindy Sutton; one niece and one nephew and their children.
Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com