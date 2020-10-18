1/
Robert A. Bostic
Robert A. Bostic

Fuquay-Varina

Robert A. Bostic, 66, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and son on Friday, October 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Robert is survived by his wife of 20 years, Elaine Bostic; children, Billy, Brandon and Xena Snyder, and Melissa and Amie Bostic; two grandchildren, Alia Snyder and Rhett Foster; sister, Cindy Sutton; one niece and one nephew and their children.

Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
