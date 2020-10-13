Robert Autoway BurkeCaryRobert Autoway Burke, 71, died October 10, 2020 at Livewell Assisted Living in Cary, NC.Robert is survived by his wife, Kathy Parrish Burke of Cary; son, Robert Christian Burke and wife, Jodi; and 3 grandsons, Joshua, Zachary and Noah, all of Holly Springs, NC.Robert was drafted in 1969 and joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He and Kathy were stationed in Biloxi, MS. During that time, their son, Robbie, was born. For 3 years, Robert was stationed and finished his military service at Sumter Air Force Base in SC.Robert and Kathy relocated to Charlotte, NC where Robert attended Piedmont Community College for 2 years. After college, Robert was employed at Carolina Power and Light, Progress Energy and Duke Power. He worked in downtown Raleigh for 40+ years. During that time, he and Kathy traveled throughout the US for business and vacations.After retirement, Robert enjoyed photography and his 3 grandsons.A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511. The family invites you to attend in person or join them via Brown-Wynne Cary's Facebook live stream at the service time.The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home starting at 11:00 am.Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.Condolences may be sent at: