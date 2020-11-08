Robert Adam Sharpe



October 8, 1934 – November 5, 2020



Raleigh



On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Robert Adam Sharpe passed from the earthly home that he built in Raleigh to his eternal home prepared for him in Heaven. He was 86. Robert came to Raleigh from his hometown, Burlington, to attend State College (NC State University). He met the love of his life, Alice Ann Liles, at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, where they were faithful and dedicated members for 65 years. Robert and Alice enjoyed 65 years of marriage to the fullest. Robert was employed with Dillon Supply Company for more than 40 years. Robert spent his lifetime helping others. He leaves a legacy of the importance of loving God, loving family, and using gifts and talents to serve others in Christian love. In addition to his family, friends were also very important to Robert. Many of his cherished friendships were developed in the Francis Asbury Sunday School Class, where he was a member for over 60 years.



In addition to his parents, Robert Adam Sharpe, Sr., and Hilda Garbee Sharpe, he was predeceased by his siblings, Calva Sharpe Sellars, Granville Attaway Sharpe, and Margaret Sharpe Younger.



He is survived by the family that he loved so dearly, his wife, Alice; two daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Sharpe Keen, Donna Sharpe Campbell and husband, Craig; three grandchildren, Mark John Keen, Jr., and wife, Cameron, Christy Ann Campbell, David Duke Campbell and wife Jennifer; two great-grandchildren, Eliza Grace Keen and Mark John "Jack" Keen, III; sister-in-law, Jane Liles Burns; and beloved nieces and nephews, Martha Louise Sellars Avant, Baxter Sellars, Martha Sharpe, Granville Sharpe, Jr., Robert Younger, Terri Younger Renwick, Diane Burns, and their families.



The family is grateful to the wonderful ladies who helped care for Robert at home for almost two years as his health declined - Viviane, Mary, Tameka, Quida, Cora, Veronica, Jane, and Ann. They treated him as if he was their own "Papa." Also, a huge thanks to Dr. Brian Short for all his compassionate care, and the Transitions Hospice Team of Vivian, Justin, and others for the special care in his final months.



Because of the COVID pandemic, the funeral will be a private service in the courtyard of Edenton Street United Methodist Church, on Monday, November 9, 2020. This will be followed by burial at Montlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to Edenton Street United Methodist Church, 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.



