Robert A. Vermilya
June 22, 1941- July 2, 2020
Chapel Hill
Robert Allen Vermilya was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Delores Westerbeck Vermilya and Herbert Marshall Vermilya on June 22, 1941, the youngest of three children. He died on July 2, 2020 at UNC Hospice House. Pittsboro, NC, following a 2 ½ year courageous battle with cancer. Bob graduated from Reynolds High School and UNC-Chapel Hill, 1963, with a Bachelor of Arts in History. While a UNC student, Bob worked at the Porthole Restaurant in Porthole Alley.
After college, he worked in inventory computerization for Colton-Smith Industries in Salisbury, NC. He enlisted in the Air National Guard and was in the Reserves for many years. Bob returned to Chapel Hill in 1967 to complete science courses to enter UNC School of Dentistry. Though he enjoyed being a student, he decided Dentistry was not the profession for him. So, he returned to the Porthole Restaurant as manager, 1969-1976. He still retains the original recipe for the famous Porthole rolls!
During this time, Bob enjoyed spending many afternoons playing tennis. Upon entering the real estate profession in 1976, Bob was sales manager for Mel Rashkis Realtors/Allenton, 1978-88. He earned the designation of Residential Broker, CR Council, in Chicago in 1986. He became an owner/manager of View Corporation, doing business as Vermilya,Waud Realtors and Imperial Construction Company. In 1991, Bob and partners joined two companies to continue as House Hunters, Inc. They opened a Coldwell Banker franchise office in Southern Village, Chapel Hill. Upon semi-retirement, Bob was a consultant to Coldwell Banker, Howard, Perry and Walston, Chapel Hill.
Bob was always an excellent advisor and problem-solver for his business associates. Bob was president of Chapel Hill Board of Realtors, 1982; Member, Mayor's Committee to re-write Building Ordinance, 1983; Chairman of Administrative Board, University United Methodist Church, 1988, Lay Leader, 1990; Kiwanis Club member 1982, Board of Directors 1989-90. In recent years, Bob has found meaning in the UUMC Pastor's Bible Study group.
In addition to a successful real estate career, Bob was an avid reader and he and Anne spent many hours watching pro tennis tournaments, spending time at the beach, and working in the yard .Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne, and son Tyler, daughter in law, Elaine, and two granddaughters. Also, his sister, Judy, brothers-in-law and their wives, Bob and Marty Williams and Russ and Debbie Williams as well as four nephews and one niece. He was predeceased by his brother, Herbert M Vermilya and sister-in-law, Judy J Vermilya. Bob faced life and his illness with grace and courage. He was always appreciative of the visits from family and friends and grateful for the constant care and attention from his wife, Anne. He was loved and admired by family, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to University United Methodist Church, PO Box 728, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, Duke University Cancer Center, UNC Hospice, or the charity of one choice.
The Vermilya family is grateful for the excellent professional care of Dr. Gerard Blobe and Physician's Assistant, Evan Dropkin of Duke University Medical Center who treated Bob for over two years for pancreatic cancer. Gratitude is also extended to UNC Hospice in the last few months of Bob's life, especially caregivers Amber, Nina, Kathy and Crystal.
