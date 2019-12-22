Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen Obituary
Robert D. Allen

December 3, 1937 - December 10, 2019

Overland Park, KS

Robert D. Allen, 82, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Memorial services will be 1 pm Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. Contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a local arts organization.

Bob was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Orrick, MO. He married the love of his life, Petra Chambers, on Jan. 20, 1979. After Army airborne school and graduating from University of Missouri with a degree in geography, he began a 42-yr. career at Universal Underwriters Group, rising from traveling salesman in Raleigh, NC, to Vice President in Kansas City, MO. He cherished performing and socializing; family and friends. Bob was an avid Mizzou Tiger fan for life.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Petra; three children, Melissa and husband Fred; Robert and husband Barry, Morgan and wife Heather; 4 grandkids; sister Donna and husband Glenn; and many beloved cousins. MIZ-ZOU!
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -