The Reverend



Robert Allen Shaver



January 6, 1945 - June 24, 2019



Raleigh



The Reverend Robert Allen Shaver passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Allen and Ruth Quarles Shaver of Morristown, TN, as well as his brother, John Wesley Shaver of Oak Ridge, TN.



Rev. Shaver was a graduate of Carson Newman College, now University, in Jefferson City, TN and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. He faithfully followed God's call as a minster of music for 48 years, only retiring due to health issues. He served in this capacity at the Baptist Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA, Pendleton Street Baptist in Greenville, SC, Curtis Baptist in Augusta, GA, First Baptist in Jackson, TN, and Trinity Baptist in North Raleigh.



Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia (Patty) Shaver, as well as special friends, Ed and Tricia McCoy, Jerry and Gracie Helderman and Virginia Vance.



A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 a 11:00am at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave. Visitation will be at 6:00pm that evening at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Road, with a special worship service to follow at 7:00pm in his honor.



Since he was the fourth generation of his family to graduate from Carson Newman, it was his wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to either the Music Department or the Athletic Department at Carson Newman University, 1646 Russell Ave, Jefferson City, TN 37760



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019