Robert "Bobby" Arthur Samia



August 15, 1959 - April 7, 2019



Raleigh



Robert "Bobby" Arthur Samia, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Bobby remained comfortable and happy throughout his final days accompanied by his loving family, who were often greeted by his warm smile and treated with a story or two about life or growing up. He wanted his final days to be quiet, peaceful and spent at home with his mother and brothers.



Bobby, son of Mrs. Samera Saleeby Samia Hayhurst and the late Arthur M. Samia, is survived by his mother, brother Mark, sister-in-law, Sharon and nephews, Arthur, Richard and Victor; brother Glenn, sister-in-law, Gina, nieces and nephew, Gracee, Gabrielle, and Graham; brother Paul, sister-in-law, Gina, nephew, Paul Jr. and niece, Isabella, and his longtime canine companion, Clifford.



Bobby was a lifelong resident of Raleigh, spending most of his years doing for others, always concerned about others' welfare, never considering it a burden, glad to lend a helping hand, share his quick smile and unselfish acts of kindness. He could frequently be found driving around town making an unexpected delivery or just stopping in to check on a friend. Bobby never knew a stranger… always wanted to know about you and what was going on in your life.



After graduating from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC, he worked with a prominent land developer, constructing office buildings around the Raleigh area, and later transitioning to carpentry, building custom furniture for many homes in the area. Bobby spent his later years providing landscaping services to Raleigh area homeowners, spending his free time at the horse barn caring for horses, and occasionally taking pause to see how the fish were biting.



He had a passion for nature and the outdoors – an avid fisherman, lover of all animals, large and small. He was always kind and patient, never in a hurry; always had time for another story, bite to eat or sip of iced tea. Bobby reminded us all that life is meant to be lived, enjoyed, and every moment treasured… for him it was about the simple things in life, family, friends, love for one another, watching a sunrise, standing by the still water's edge as the fog lifted, enjoying the solitude… the fish were always a bonus.



The true measure of a man's character is seen, not heard, in how he acts and how he lives. Bobby was always there for his "brothers," by blood or bond, showing up on a moments notice, never questioning the reason or the sacrifice – all he had to know was you needed help, Anything – Anytime – Anywhere, Bobby was there.



Bobby will be dearly missed by all the lives he touched and enriched - person, animal, and plant.



"Well done, good and faithful servant…" Matthew 25:21



Funeral services will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 1701 E. Millbrook Rd. in Raleigh on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m.



The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care and tireless efforts of the entire UNC Cancer Team & the Hospice Home Staff – Donations to these organizations are welcomed and appreciated. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary