ROBERT B. FLEMING
December 25, 1936 - March 29, 2020
LOUISBURG
Robert Bloomer Fleming (Bob) was born in Halifax County, son of the late Lillian Moore Bloomer Fleming and Robert Maynard Fleming. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Robert B. Fleming, Jr., who was claimed by childhood leukemia, at age 13, in 1983, and his sister, Lillian Moore Fleming White. Since 2003, when he fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury, his home has been the Fountains of the Albemarle in Tarboro.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susannah Price Fleming Hughes and Michael P. Hughes, grandchildren, Emma Price Hughes and Michael Robert Hughes of Raleigh; his identical twin brother and wife, William Harrison Fleming and Janice Joyner Fleming of Lynchburg, Virginia; several nieces, great-nieces and nephew, cousins, and the love of his life, Dr. Diane Price Fleming of Louisburg.
Bob began his life in Louisburg, pursuing one of his passions as a member of the Louisburg College men's basketball team. Later, he became a charter member of the Louisburg College Hurricanes Club, and he and his family enjoyed attending basketball and baseball games together there. He was an avid horseman, enthusiastic fan of sports and country music and enjoyed spending time at his family farm. Regardless of the setting, he was well known for his quick wit, sense of humor and having a saying for any occasion.
As a Franklin County educator for 40 years, he served as teacher, coach, mentor and principal of the Edward Best Schools, where their motto was to do things "the Edward Best way." He continued to share many fond memories and enjoy special friendships from his Edward Best years long after he retired.
During his years in Louisburg, he served the community in various leadership roles and was a member of many professional organizations. He was president of the Louisburg Lions Club, the Franklin County League, and was on the Louisburg ABC Board. In 2013, he received his 50-year service award from the James A. Johnson Masonic Lodge #413 in Louisburg. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and was elected and served as a Vestryman.
The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to the Fountains of the Albemarle personnel for their competent and loving care of Bob during the last 16 years of his life. Teresa, along with others, treated him as family.
A private Committal will be held in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, Louisburg.
In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to the Robert B. Fleming, Jr., Memorial Endowment, North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. The Endowment is for maintenance of the Robert B. Fleming, Jr., Memorial Meditation Garden on the grounds of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Louisburg.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2020