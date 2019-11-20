|
Robert F. (Bob) Baggett
Greensboro
Robert F. (Bob) Baggett, 84, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.
The memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, with Dr. Alan Sherouse officiating. The interment will be held prior to the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday night from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel.
Bob was born in Smithfield, NC to the late Audy and Nora Tew Baggett. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a degree in Accounting. Bob was US Army Veteran having served during the Korean War.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist since 1972, and was a member of the Two times Two Sunday School Class. He was a proud member of the ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out).
He worked as an accountant with Wysong and Miles for over twenty years. He then started his own business, Baggett Accounting and Tax Services for more than 25 years. He also started Standard Theatre Supply Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Michael Baggett; daughter, Marcie Baggett; and brothers, Morton (M.T.) Baggett and Audy Baggett, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Stewart Baggett of the home; daughter, Amy Gira and husband Michael of Raleigh and son Robert (Bobby) Baggett, II of Burlington, NC; grandchildren, Marcie, Hannah, and Caleb Gira and Wells Baggett; stepchildren, John Tillotson of Greensboro and Leslie Jones of Jamestown; step- grandchildren, Bailey, Matthew and Andrew Jones and C.J. Tillotson; and special friend, Rivers Upchurch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Christian Community Fund, 1000 West Friendly Avenue Greensboro, North Carolina 27401 in memory of Robert F. Baggett.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Baggett family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2019