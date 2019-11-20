Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 272-5157
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Greensboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Baggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Baggett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Baggett Obituary
Robert F. (Bob) Baggett

Greensboro

Robert F. (Bob) Baggett, 84, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.

The memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, with Dr. Alan Sherouse officiating. The interment will be held prior to the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday night from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel.

Bob was born in Smithfield, NC to the late Audy and Nora Tew Baggett. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a degree in Accounting. Bob was US Army Veteran having served during the Korean War.

He was a faithful member of First Baptist since 1972, and was a member of the Two times Two Sunday School Class. He was a proud member of the ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out).

He worked as an accountant with Wysong and Miles for over twenty years. He then started his own business, Baggett Accounting and Tax Services for more than 25 years. He also started Standard Theatre Supply Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Michael Baggett; daughter, Marcie Baggett; and brothers, Morton (M.T.) Baggett and Audy Baggett, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Stewart Baggett of the home; daughter, Amy Gira and husband Michael of Raleigh and son Robert (Bobby) Baggett, II of Burlington, NC; grandchildren, Marcie, Hannah, and Caleb Gira and Wells Baggett; stepchildren, John Tillotson of Greensboro and Leslie Jones of Jamestown; step- grandchildren, Bailey, Matthew and Andrew Jones and C.J. Tillotson; and special friend, Rivers Upchurch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Christian Community Fund, 1000 West Friendly Avenue Greensboro, North Carolina 27401 in memory of Robert F. Baggett.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Baggett family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -