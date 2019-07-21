Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Robert Barbour Sr.


1934 - 2019
Robert Barbour Sr. Obituary
Robert O'Brine Barbour, Sr.

July 3, 1934 - July 19, 2019

Raleigh

Robert O'Brine Barbour Sr., O'Brine to his family, R.O. to his workmates, died peacefully in his sleep on July 19th, 2019 of natural causes. Born on July 3rd, 1934, in Johnston County, NC, O'Brine's family moved to Raleigh when he was 14 years old. He graduated in 1954 from Hugh Morson High School, where he met the love of his life Barbara Ann Brown. After high school he worked for Berry Tile Company, and done much of the tile work in the construction of Cameron Village. In 1962 he started working for the NC Department of Corrections, where he retired after 40 years of dedicated service. O'Brine was an avid golfer, and enjoyed softball, deer hunting, and drag racing his 1950 Olds Coupe in his younger years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Foster Leo and Ellie Thornton Barbour of Johnston County NC. Wife, Barbara Ann Barbour of Raleigh, NC, Brother, Sexton Barbour of Garner, NC, Sister, Jesse Barbour Price of Knightdale, NC.,Nephew, Askew Price Jr. (Pinky) of Knightdale, NC, and Niece, Becky Barbour of Garner, NC He is survived by his son, Robert O. Barbour Jr. (Brine), of Raleigh, NC Daughter, Cindy Barbour Hamm and husband Tony, Grandson, Dalton Hamm, and Granddaughter Elizabeth G. Hamm (Libby), all of Hillsborough, NC.

The funeral will be held at Montlawn 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh on Tuesday, July 23rd at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends 12:30-2:00, prior to the service.
Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019
