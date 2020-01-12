Home

Pugh Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 625-2171
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
420 West Walker Ave
Asheboro, NC
Visitation
Following Services
First Presbyterian Church
420 West Walker Ave
Asheboro, NC
Robert Barham II


1944 - 2020
Robert Barham II Obituary
Robert Martin Barham II

November 24, 1944 - January 1, 2020

Asheboro

Robert Martin Barham II, 75, of Asheboro, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 420 West Walker Ave., Asheboro with Rev. John Muse officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Barham family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020
