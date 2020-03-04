|
|
Robert "Bob" Bold
Raleigh
Robert Paul Bold, "Bob", 77, passed away on Friday evening, February 28, 2020 at Rex Hospital. Bob was born on October 13, 1942 and raised in Kingston, New York; graduating from Kingston High School in 1960. Bob began working for IBM in 1966, where he would later meet his wife, Connie. Bob and Connie married in 1978 in Hyde Park, New York and had two children, Victoria and Stephen. After relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1994, Bob dedicated another 21 years to IBM before officially retiring in 2015.
Bob was blessed with two grandchildren and would light up every time he saw them. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and would never pass up traveling to warmer climates with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Connie Sedita Bold; son: Stephen Bold (Elizabeth Cooney), of Chicago, IL; daughter: Victoria (Matthew) Lyman; grandchildren: Grayson and Preston Lyman, all of Knightdale, NC; mother-in-law: Fannie Sedita, of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-law: Charles (Patricia) Sedita, of Katonah, NY; and nephews, Michael Sedita, of New York City and Anthony Sedita, of Plainview, New York.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – 11401 Leesville Road – Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the .
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2020